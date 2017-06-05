Sonoma library plans series of free summer events for kids
The Sonoma Valley Library Summer Reading Program for children begins the week of June 7 and runs through July 26. On the slate for summer fun are live animals, crafting and gardening activities, architecture, opera and more. The lineup gets popping with the Bubble Lady at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7. Rebecca Niles, aka the Bubble Lady, will show children how to experience bubbles in a new way.
