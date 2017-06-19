Sonoma gears up for the fair this weekend

Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Continue reading with unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month, and support community journalism! For just $5.25 per month, you can keep reading SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile, and support community journalism! Doors open on June 21 and the fair runs through June 25 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma. Tickets include all rides and concerts and range from $10 to $18.

