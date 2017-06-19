Sonoma Arts Live production wins critics award

'Becky's New Car' plays at Andrews Hall. Come see what all the hype is about. 'Becky's New Car' runs through the weekend, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a final performance Sunday at 2 p.m. The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle has identified "Becky's New Car," a Sonoma Arts Live production in its last weekend, as a winner of its prestigious "Go See!" award.

