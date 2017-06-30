'Somooliers' Lead Hayes Valley Milk P...

'Somooliers' Lead Hayes Valley Milk Pop-Up and More A.M. Intel

As old fashioned cow's milk loses coolness points to almond/oat/whatever milk, Clover is getting "hip" with pop-up milk tastings in Hayes Valley. Lactose connoisseurs have been swilling milk this month and will continue Monday-Wednesday-Friday through July: The next pouring is tonight with churros and egg cream pairings.

