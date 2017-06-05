SMART partners with City of Cotati on Customer Information Center

In preparation for the start of passenger rail service, the City of Cotati is partnering with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District to provide information for customers at the Cotati Train Depot. The Cotati Depot, located at 970 East Cotati Avenue, will offer information on fares, schedules, safety and other details about the new passenger rail system during SMART's initial launch period.

