SMART partners with City of Cotati on Customer Information Center
In preparation for the start of passenger rail service, the City of Cotati is partnering with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District to provide information for customers at the Cotati Train Depot. The Cotati Depot, located at 970 East Cotati Avenue, will offer information on fares, schedules, safety and other details about the new passenger rail system during SMART's initial launch period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,509
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC