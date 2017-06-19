SMART and safe
Local residents will have to wait a little longer for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit to begin operations, but on June 7 they announced preparations for a "soft launch" with free preview rides for the public. An official start day for full passenger service is still pending final approval from the Federal Railroad Administration.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
