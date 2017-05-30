Small businesses to be offered energy savings through PG&E as alternative service kicks on
Small businesses in Mendocino County may soon be getting a call about energy savings. A partnership between the county's Community Development Commission and PG&E is ramping up efforts to let people know about the energy efficiency services it has been offering since 2008, as county residents are automatically enrolled in Sonoma Clean Power's service, starting on Thursday .
