Size matters in Sonoma
Because from July to September this year, no fewer than five of Paley's massive pieces will be on exhibit at various locations in downtown Sonoma - three on the Plaza, one at Depot Park and two more at the Sonoma Community Center. The temporary public art display is an exhibit sponsored by the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art and has been showered with enough support from the Sonoma City Council to have made Peggy Guggenheim blush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|42 min
|Miggy
|17,517
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC