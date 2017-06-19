Size matters in Sonoma

Because from July to September this year, no fewer than five of Paley's massive pieces will be on exhibit at various locations in downtown Sonoma - three on the Plaza, one at Depot Park and two more at the Sonoma Community Center. The temporary public art display is an exhibit sponsored by the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art and has been showered with enough support from the Sonoma City Council to have made Peggy Guggenheim blush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.