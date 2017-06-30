School board taps Young as interim chief
In a bold move, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board has picked a high-powered retired educator to be the interim superintendent of schools. The board on Thursday voted to negotiate a contract with Chuck Young, the former longtime chancellor of UCLA and former president of the University of Florida, to replace outgoing Superintendent Louann Carlomagno on an interim basis while it looks for a permanent replacement.
