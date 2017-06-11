Russian River Brewery Has Put Its OG Facility Up for Sale
The sale comes as the brewery prepares to move into a new, $40 million state-of-the-art brewery and restaurant space in nearby Windsor, California in fall of 2018. The new Russian River digs will double the brewery's capacity, and alleviate some of the crowds that flock to the the company's downtown Santa Rosa brewpub, which will remain unchanged.
