Remember when: from the archives of J...

Remember when: from the archives of June 4, 1921: Sebastiani plans to build three stores

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Sam Sebastiani is negotiating for business property in Sonoma and this week made an attractive offer to the Laurenzis for the frontage on the eastside of the Plaza which they own and which is rented to John Decanini of the Fior d'Italist hotel. Mr. Sebastiani plans to build three up-to-date concrete stores between the hotel and the Robert A. Poppe building and to modernize the hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 12 min Fair Balanced 17,505
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC