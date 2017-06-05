Remember when: from the archives of June 4, 1921: Sebastiani plans to build three stores

Sam Sebastiani is negotiating for business property in Sonoma and this week made an attractive offer to the Laurenzis for the frontage on the eastside of the Plaza which they own and which is rented to John Decanini of the Fior d'Italist hotel. Mr. Sebastiani plans to build three up-to-date concrete stores between the hotel and the Robert A. Poppe building and to modernize the hotel.

