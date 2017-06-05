One Dead in Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Napa County
One person was killed in solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 121, between the cities of Napa and Sonoma on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car ended up about 20 feet down an embankment off the roadway at Haire Lane about 12:30 p.m., the CHP said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC