Novato Narrows could get boost from toll tax

Plans are heating up to have voters in Bay Area pay up to $3 more to cross tolls bridges to fund transportation projects, including the Novato Narrows freeway widening. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission's Legislation Committee met last week to provide an update on state legislation to allow the agency to ask voters for a toll increase as soon as 2018.

