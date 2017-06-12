New Classics
FORWARD AND BACK Chef Shane McAnelly wants to revive some of the timeless disheshe learned to cook in culinary school at his new restaurant. obster thermidor, lamb Wellington and Peking duck a l'orange aren't exactly cutting-edge, but Healdsburg chef Shane McAnelly wants to give the classic dishes and others like them their due at his new restaurant, the Brass Rabbit.
