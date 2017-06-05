Motorcyclist killed in Sonoma crash i...

Motorcyclist killed in Sonoma crash identified as Pleasant Hill man

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Sonoma County coroner's office has identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon as Armando Fabila, 50, of Pleasant Hill. Fabila was riding southbound on state Highway 121 near Wagner Road in unincorporated Sonoma County near Schellville around 12:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 8 hr Voyeur 17,502
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC