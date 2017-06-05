Motorcyclist killed in Sonoma crash identified as Pleasant Hill man

The Sonoma County coroner's office has identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon as Armando Fabila, 50, of Pleasant Hill. Fabila was riding southbound on state Highway 121 near Wagner Road in unincorporated Sonoma County near Schellville around 12:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

