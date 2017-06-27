More charges against clinical director accused of having sex with boy

The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office Tuesday morning filed additional charges of having sex with a minor against the former clinical director of the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma. Kevin Scott Thorpe, 39, of Rohnert Park, is now charged with 15 counts of oral copulation of two minors by coercion or duress between Jan. 1, 2007, and Aug. 7, 2010, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said.

