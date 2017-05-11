Michael's in Santa Monica still looks...

Michael's in Santa Monica still looks like 1979, but it tastes very 2017

Have you been to Michael's lately? Because the Stellas are still on the walls, the Charles Garabedian drawings are still kind of naughty, and the guys at the front bar are still drinking complicated things that involve whiskey more expensive than you can afford. It's all very disco-era until you get out to the tented patio, where it is still pretty late-'70s except that the Robert Graham frieze is as good as anything you've seen at a museum lately and the foliage springs eternal; the seaside California we all wish we still lived in, where the people at the next table are just back from the Venice Biennale and you could probably throw together a gallery exhibit featuring nothing more than the customers' shoes.

