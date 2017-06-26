Meet Martha, The World's Ugliest Dog
The Sonoma-Marin Fair held it's now nationally famous, 29th Annual Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday and a winner has been crowned. Behold Martha, a 125-pound Neapolitan Mastiff who beat out 13 other dogs for the title of World's Ugliest Dog.
