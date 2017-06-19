Marin, Sonoma seek $1M grant for bike...

Marin, Sonoma seek $1M grant for bike sharing program

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Getting to and from local rail stations could one day be as easy as riding a bike if Sonoma and Marin counties win a $1 million grant to set up a regional bike sharing program. Transportation planners from both counties are hoping that funding from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission will allow them to build a network of about 180 rentable bicycles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 10 hr Fair Balanced 17,522
to woman on airporter Tue patty 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sonoma County was issued at June 22 at 3:38AM PDT

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC