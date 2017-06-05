Marin electric vehicle projects to get thousands as part of voter-approved fees
Almost a quarter of a million dollars will go toward green vehicle technology in the coming fiscal year under a plan approved by Marin transportation officials. An electric bus pilot program, $75,000; electric vehicle charging stations at Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit stops, $35,000; and public charging stations, $55,000, are some of the $240,000 in projects that will get attention beginning July 1. The money - approved by the Transportation Authority of Marin board Thursday - comes from Measure B, approved by Marin voters in 2010.
