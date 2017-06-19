Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup June 20

Cars at the Raceway: "Cars 3" comes to life at Sonoma Raceway during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from June 23 to 25. Young NASCAR fans can picture themselves with life-sized versions of the big-screen characters in a interactive "Cars 3" display and there will be kids autograph sessions, an air show, music and a Kids Club area. It will also be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last race in Sonoma.

