Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup June 20
Cars at the Raceway: "Cars 3" comes to life at Sonoma Raceway during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from June 23 to 25. Young NASCAR fans can picture themselves with life-sized versions of the big-screen characters in a interactive "Cars 3" display and there will be kids autograph sessions, an air show, music and a Kids Club area. It will also be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last race in Sonoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,520
|to woman on airporter
|17 hr
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC