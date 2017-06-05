Local farmers markets are in full swing

The Cotati Farmers Market is held every Thursday evening from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the La Plaza Park where vendors and merchants meet and show their fresh fruits, vegetables and other types of wares. This is a friendly spot for attendees to enjoy music blasting from the bandstand and shop for their weekly groceries at many different types of stands under the shaded tents.

