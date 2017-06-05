Kathleen Hill: Sushi FYI, tuna poke, and Dad's Day pig roast
The term sushi means "vinegared rice" not "raw fish." Vinegared rice is the base ingredient to every piece of sushi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC