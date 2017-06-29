July 4 hike begins a month of hiking in Sonoma Valley parks
Hikers wait for sunset and the beginning of the many Fourth of July fireworks displays visable from near the summit of Bald Mountain, in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Saturday, July 1: Start the month out on the right feet at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park with a 1.4-mile nature hike along Sonoma Creek.
