IRS scammers again target Sonomans
Despite previous encounters of precisely the same kind, despite reading repeatedly about these kinds of scams, the letters I-R-S vocalized in that order strike fear and loathing into otherwise unperturbable persons A few minutes before nine, a phone rang in the Sonoma Index Tribune newsroom. A reporter picked up, and a recorded voice began speaking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC