Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions...

Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions announce 2017 tour

13 min ago

After being revealed on the Desert Daze lineup, Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions have announced a tour in support of last year's great Until the Hunter . So far, support acts on the tour include Peaking Lights, Daydream Machine , and Mariee Sioux .

