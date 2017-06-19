Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions...

Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions announce 2017 tour dates

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions , the creative child of the Mazzy Star singer and My Bloody Valentine 's Colm A' CA osA3ig, have announced their first tour dates since 2010. The band will kick off a 10-date fall run on Oct. 8 in Sonoma, California and wrap up a few weeks later at Brooklyn Steel on Oct. 22 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 10 hr Fair Balanced 17,522
to woman on airporter Tue patty 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sonoma County was issued at June 22 at 3:38AM PDT

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC