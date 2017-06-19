Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions , the creative child of the Mazzy Star singer and My Bloody Valentine 's Colm A' CA osA3ig, have announced their first tour dates since 2010. The band will kick off a 10-date fall run on Oct. 8 in Sonoma, California and wrap up a few weeks later at Brooklyn Steel on Oct. 22 .

