Gen. Vallejo retakes place at center of Sonoma

Pueblo Day runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and is free and open to all ages. There will be booths and activities in the Barracks Courtyard representing the rapid social changes of the 19th century, the Los Gu'achis band will play, there will be a collection of 1840s pistols on display, tortilla making, uniformed militia and more.

