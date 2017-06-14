Flag Day and Bear Flag Revolt: June 14 is banner day times two
Flag Day, June 14, is also the anniversary of the Bear Flag Revolt, a ragtag three-week rebellion that declared California an independent republic. The nationwide Flag Day was created in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson.
