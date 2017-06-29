Farm Bureau to recognize eight
LAKEPORT >> Eight local students who have been selected for a Lake County Farm Bureau scholarship will be honored at Celebration 2017: Annual Meeting and Love of the Land Dinner tonight at the Cole Creek Equestrian Center. The LCFB scholarship is awarded to students who are pursuing an agricultural field and is based on academic merit, extra-curricular activities and a demonstrated interest in agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|17,526
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC