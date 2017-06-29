Farm Bureau to recognize eight

LAKEPORT >> Eight local students who have been selected for a Lake County Farm Bureau scholarship will be honored at Celebration 2017: Annual Meeting and Love of the Land Dinner tonight at the Cole Creek Equestrian Center. The LCFB scholarship is awarded to students who are pursuing an agricultural field and is based on academic merit, extra-curricular activities and a demonstrated interest in agriculture.

