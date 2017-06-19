Editorial: School District needs to c...

Editorial: School District needs to calm tempest, tempers

Friday Jun 16

"You won't be able to get a good replacement unless you fix this," Chuck Young told the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board of trustees June 10. "If you can't fix it, the voters will." Young's comment came during the board's emergency meeting last Saturday to hammer out a plan to replace school district Superintendent Louann Carlomagno, who announced her resignation June 6 - a sudden departure of a respected community leader whose alleged difficult working relationship with new trustee member John Kelly was a notable factor in her decision to accept a position as district superintendent in the City of Hillsborough.

