Cotati City Council to attempt to get quicker start time for quiet zone establishment
An action to apply for establishing a cooperative joint quiet zone with Rohnert Park and Sonoma County at the East Cotati Avenue railroad crossing was discussed at this week's Cotati City Council meeting, where a motion amending the action to send a letter to the county to attempt to start the quiet zone earlier than the recommended six months passed 4 to 1. Only Cotati City Council Member John C. Moore was opposed to the amendment action, which according to the Cotati City Council, would attempt in a letter to the county of Sonoma to "prudently accelerate" the time frame for establishing the zones.
