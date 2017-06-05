C.G. Di Arie Winery's Mixed Breed hel...

C.G. Di Arie Winery's Mixed Breed helps support Placer SPCA

Mount Aukum, CA- Mixed Breed - The C.G. Di Arie Winery recently released Mixed Breed, a red wine created by the C.G. Di Arie Winery to help support the Placer SPCA and homeless animals waiting to find a loving home and family. We had the opportunity to taste this rich tasting and full bodied red blend which consists of 45% Zinfandel, 31.5% Syrah, 13.5% Petite Sirah, and 10% Cabernet Franc grapes.

