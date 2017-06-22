BWW Review: Transcendence Theatre's Broadway under the Stars...

"Every day is a new beginning," wrote Artistic Director Amy Miller, who opened the production with passionate, inspiring words as Transcendence Theatre presented 'Another Openin' Another Show' at Jack London State Historic Park. The incredibly talented and diverse cast comprised of Broadway and Hollywood stars gathered together on one stage to share their magical journey through gorgeous song and dance under the breathtaking canopy of moonlit skies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.