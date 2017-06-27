Bill Lynch: Transcendence transcends ...

Bill Lynch: Transcendence transcends again

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

On the evening of June 16, as the first act of Transcendence Theatre Company's season opener, "Another Openin' Another Show," came to an end, I whispered to Dottie, "It gets better every year." We've been big fans of Transcendence since founders Amy Miller, Brad Surosky and Stephan Stubbins first opened at Jack London State Historic Park in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 4 hr Sweet J 17,524
to woman on airporter Jun 20 patty 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC