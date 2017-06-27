Bill Lynch: Transcendence transcends again
On the evening of June 16, as the first act of Transcendence Theatre Company's season opener, "Another Openin' Another Show," came to an end, I whispered to Dottie, "It gets better every year." We've been big fans of Transcendence since founders Amy Miller, Brad Surosky and Stephan Stubbins first opened at Jack London State Historic Park in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Sweet J
|17,524
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC