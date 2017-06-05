AQMD wants pollution monitors, improved alert system for Torrance refinery

The region's air pollution watchdog is set to recommend Torrance receive almost $3 million in grants to install refinery air-quality monitors and upgrade the existing emergency siren system that is inaudible in some neighborhoods. The proposed projects have received the endorsement of activists who have sought to improve the dismal environmental and safety record of the refinery since the February 2015 explosion that literally shook the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.