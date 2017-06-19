An evening of mutts, martinis and fun
Rotts of Friends Animal Rescue will benefit from the seventh annual Mutts & Martinis Gala Dinner and Auction, to be held Saturday, June 24, at the California Agricultural Museum & Event Center, 1962 Hays Lane in Woodland. The evening features dinner, catered by Black Bean BBQ from Sonoma; a raffle; and a giant silent auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|49 min
|Zillow
|17,516
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC