An evening of mutts, martinis and fun

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Davis Enterprise

Rotts of Friends Animal Rescue will benefit from the seventh annual Mutts & Martinis Gala Dinner and Auction, to be held Saturday, June 24, at the California Agricultural Museum & Event Center, 1962 Hays Lane in Woodland. The evening features dinner, catered by Black Bean BBQ from Sonoma; a raffle; and a giant silent auction.

