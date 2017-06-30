Aftermath of massacre

Aftermath of massacre

This is part of a series excerpted from Gene Paleno's book “Lake County History: A Mystical Adventure in Time.” Nearly a year later, Moses and Lindsay Carson, Kit Carson's half brothers, left Sonoma with twenty well-armed vaqueros. The came back to the scene of the Kelsey and Stone killings to round up the two thousand head of cattle roaming the land wild around Kelsey's Rancheria.

