1 dead following motorcycle collision in Sonoma

A collision between a car and a motorcycle in southern Sonoma County this afternoon resulted in the death of one person, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP received a call about the collision between a Chevrolet Malibu and a motorcycle on state Highway 121 near Wagner Road at about 1 p.m. The crash resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway for roughly three hours, according to the CHP.

