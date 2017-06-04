1 dead following motorcycle collision in Sonoma
A collision between a car and a motorcycle in southern Sonoma County this afternoon resulted in the death of one person, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP received a call about the collision between a Chevrolet Malibu and a motorcycle on state Highway 121 near Wagner Road at about 1 p.m. The crash resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway for roughly three hours, according to the CHP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Voyeur
|17,502
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC