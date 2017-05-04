This high school student is changing ...

This high school student is changing the world, one tree at a time

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Mashable

Most high school students will tell you that kids their age probably don't have the best track record when it comes to community service; in fact, getting them to come out of their room is a huge struggle in itself. So, you've got to hand it to the group of Sonoma County high schoolers who were recently honored for their commitment to community service at the 29th annual Community Youth Service Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Fair Balanced 17,483
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC