Teen summer fun at the library
Sonoma teens can sign up for summer reading at the library and earn prizes for reading their favorite books this summer. The Sonoma Valley Library will also offer a slate of programs for the teen-agers in Sonoma Valley beginning the week of June 5. On Tuesday, June 20 at 4 p.m., teens can make their own mandala using beads, glittery paints and up-cycled CDs.
