Suspect Identified in Cold Case Murder of Zeeland ManSONOMA, CA...
SONOMA, CA Nearly 13 years after their murders, there may be some justice coming for a man believed to have killed a Zeeland man and his fianc on a northern California beach. Authorities in Sonoma County say that 38-year-old Shaun Gallon, who is already behind bars for allegedly murdering his brother, conveyed information about the deaths of Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall as they slept on a beach along the Pacific Ocean near Jenner in August of 2004 that "no other person could have known."
