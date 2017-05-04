Suspect Identified in Cold Case Murder of Zeeland ManSONOMA, CA...

Suspect Identified in Cold Case Murde...

Suspect Identified in Cold Case Murder of Zeeland Man

SONOMA, CA Nearly 13 years after their murders, there may be some justice coming for a man believed to have killed a Zeeland man and his fianc on a northern California beach. Authorities in Sonoma County say that 38-year-old Shaun Gallon, who is already behind bars for allegedly murdering his brother, conveyed information about the deaths of Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall as they slept on a beach along the Pacific Ocean near Jenner in August of 2004 that "no other person could have known."

