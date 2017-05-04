Sonoma Valley High's 1980 grad Charli...

Sonoma Valley High's 1980 grad Charlie Marcus to launch new lecture series

Sonoma Valley High graduate Charlie Marcus, Class of 1980, is now a celebrated quantum scientist in Copenhagen, but he's returning to town on May 12 to take part in a new lecture series called 'Barn Talks', and the next day to be inducted in the Dragon Hall of Fame. A page from the Sonoma Valley High 1980 yearbook includes plenty of hair and valedictorian Charles Marcus, now a quantum science researher at the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen.

