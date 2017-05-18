Sonoma Valley Chorale presents - Folksongs'
The Sonoma Valley Chorale will celebrate classics from spiritual and folk traditions in "Folksongs & Spirituals" on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m., at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 16290 Arnold Drive. The community choir will perform arrangements of song cycles by contemporary British composer John Rutter, from spiritual classics in the style of Louis Armstrong, Dixieland and Scott Joplin to folk songs of Britain and Scotland.
