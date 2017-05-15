Sonoma to Napa bus service to end June 30
A public hearing about the discontinuation of VINE bus service to Napa is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center office at 625 Burnell St. in Napa. If you have noticed the "Vine" buses around Sonoma and wonder who rides them, the answer may soon be, "no one."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC