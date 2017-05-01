Sonoma shines at Fresno FAA event
SVHS staffer Edyta Jacobsen was announced as winner of the state honor in front of an audience of 7,000. After being nominated by students this spring, Sonoma Valley High School support staffer Edyta Jacobson went on to win the FFA's local and then regional "Star Support Staffer" of the year competitions.
