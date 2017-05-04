Sjogren's Syndrome: The Most Common Autoimmune Condition You've Never Heard Of
As an early Microsoft employee in Seattle, Janet Church "ran hard," often sleeping on her office futon, fueling on adrenaline and later opting to launch her own business instead of starting a family. That first generation of tech employees, she says, was "creating something exciting and we took the ride."
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,483
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC