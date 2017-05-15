Remember when: from the archives of M...

Remember when: from the archives of May 12, 1960: Frank Zillioto named priesent of VOM Lions Club

Frank Zillioto, Boyes Hot Springs hardware merchant, has been elected president of the Valley of the Moon Lions Club. He succeeds Anthony Armanini.

