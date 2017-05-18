North Bay hospitals to weigh medical cannabis

Nick Caston of Santa Rosa's CannaCraft displays a highly refined sample of cannabis oils, identified by the percentage of its components DBC, THCA and THC, at the end of a lengthy process of distillation and purification of medical cannabis. An unusual proposal to use the facilities of local hospitals as dispensaries for medical marijuana is slowly gaining momentum, but even advocates acknowledge it's a longshot - because, among other reasons, cannabis is still against federal law.

