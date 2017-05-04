More garage sales at Sonoma Community Center

Following the Sonoma Community Center's inaugural round of "garage sales" last year, a second season is planned for Saturday, May 6, June 3 and July 1. The SCC's east parking lot will be filled with local vendors selling their treasures and collectibles. The sale will open for buyers at 9 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free with plenty of parking available.

