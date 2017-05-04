More garage sales at Sonoma Community Center
Following the Sonoma Community Center's inaugural round of "garage sales" last year, a second season is planned for Saturday, May 6, June 3 and July 1. The SCC's east parking lot will be filled with local vendors selling their treasures and collectibles. The sale will open for buyers at 9 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free with plenty of parking available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,483
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC